10 Year Anniversary Of Murder of Paul Duckenfield

Ten years on from the disappearance of a father-of-two, detectives have renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

Paul Duckenfield, who lived with his wife and two children in Portugal, was 41 when he was last seen alive arriving at Stansted airport in Essex on Monday September 15 2008.

Paul regularly returned to the UK on business flying in from Faro in Portugal to either Stansted or East Midland airports. He was believed to be involved in the distribution of performance-enhancing anabolic steroids and growth hormones used by some body builders and athletes.

He was well known in the gym scene in West Midlands, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire areas in particular. Paul also ran a company called International Debt and Security Consultants which was based in Derby. Paul is believed to have visited gyms and leisure facilities when he visited the Great Saling and Braintree areas of Essex.

On September 15, 2008, Paul travelled on an Easy Jet flight from Faro in Portugal to Stansted. He was picked up from the airport by a business partner he had known for several years.

The last independent sighting of Paul was on the evening of September 15, 2008 at the Palm Trees restaurant in Great Saling, Essex.

The dad-of-two planned to return home to his family on September 19 or 20 by flying from East Midlands Airport to Faro. But Paul did not make the flight and has never been seen or heard from since.

Despite the fact that Paul’s body has never been recovered, detectives believe he was murdered in the Essex area on or around September 16. Officers also believe the motive for his murder is linked to Paul’s involvement in the supply of anabolic steroids.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Martin Pasmore of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Ten years on and life has become no easier for Paul’s wife, children, parents or wider family, they still want answers as to what happened to their loved one. Over the last decade loyalties will have changed and people may now feel able to come forward. If you know something about Paul’s disappearance or death but haven’t spoken to us, now is the time to take that step, his family don’t want to spend another ten years wondering. We do believe there is every possibility that the answer to Paul’s death lies within the criminal fraternity and is linked to his apparent steroid dealing. The investigation into his disappearance has already uncovered serious crime and there are undoubtedly people who move within those circles who have information that could help us. I would ask those people to consider Paul’s family who are still desperately waiting for answers. If anyone has any information that could help us, please do the right thing and come forward.”



