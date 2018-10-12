14 Y/O Detained After Colchester Knife Attack

12 October 2018, 12:14

A girl has been given a two year detention and training order after slashing another teenager’s face with a knife in Colchester.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, October 4.

She previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 13.

Police received reports at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 26, that a 16-year-old was approached by a girl at the lift at the top of Vineyard Street.

She then had her bag thrown and then was attacked with a Stanley knife, receiving cuts to her nose and forehead.

The victim was taken to hospital and has received life-long scars to her face.

While carrying out forensic work in the area, the defendant came over to officers and was arrested.

Investigating officer DC Danielle Markoutsis said: “The offence was so serious that a young girl has been detained and she will hopefully receive rehabilitation.

“She carried out an unprovoked attack with a knife following a chance meeting with a former school friend.

“The victim was taken to hospital and has received life-long scars to her face. The message is clear, if you go out armed with a knife in our community, you will be stopped and brought to justice.”

