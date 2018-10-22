82 Year Old Man Attacked In Basildon

An 82-year-old man has been assaulted in Basildon.

Police say the victim was sitting on a bench in Town Square when he was approached by a man at around 8pm yesterday.

The suspect then punched the elderly man in the face numerous times and demanded his wallet before running off.

The victim suffered a fractured cheek bone, swelling to his face and lips and swollen eyes.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Backhouse, of Basildon CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on an elderly man who was just sitting and minding his own business.

“We believe that the man was targeted by this individual due to his age and vulnerability.

“The incident happened in the middle of the town centre and I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/153668/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.