A Level results in Essex

Students across Essex have been finding out their A Level results.

National figures show the number of students accepted on university degree courses in the UK has fallen.

Almost 412,000 people have taken up places so far - a 1 percent drop on results day last year.

Southend High School for Boys says it's set new records, with four in every five grades there a 'B' or better.

82% of all grades at Moulsham High School were A*-C.

"A couple of lads have just come in and said that they've got the courses they wanted," Simon Knight, headteacher at the Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow, told Heart.

"They're going off and doing a football coaching course or they're going off to the university of their choice that they wanted to do, so absolutely delighted."