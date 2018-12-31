Alleged Stowaway Case Adjourned For 2nd Time

The case of four alleged stowaways arrested after military operatives swooped on a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary has been adjourned for a second time.

Samuel Jolumi, 26, Ishola Sunday, 27, Toheeb Popoola, 26, and Joberto McGee, 20, are accused of threatening crew on the Grande Tema ship 11 days after boarding in Nigeria.

Essex Police were called at about 9.15am on Friday December 21st over the safety of the crew.



The vessel eventually docked at the Port of Tilbury in Essex at 4:20am the following morning.



The ship's operator, Grimaldi Lines, said there were no reports of injuries.

The men appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with one count each of affray, by threatening violence.



All four men were remanded in custody to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on January 18th.

Pic @ Krispen Atkinson