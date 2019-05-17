Fresh appeal over the murder of notorious Essex criminal

17 May 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 17:45

John "Goldfinger" Palmer

Essex police have renewed an appeal for information about the murder of notorious criminal John "Goldfinger" Palmer, who killed at his home in South Weald in 2015.

Officers originally thought Palmer had died of natural causes but it later emerged he had been shot six times at close range.

Police believe the killer watched Palmer until he went to make a bonfire to burn some old documents, then jumped over the fence.

Mr Palmer was found dead in the only part of his garden not covered by CCTV.

Shortly before his death Mr Palmer and ten others were charged with real estate fraud in Tenerife and detectives hope someone may come forward with new information, now that the fraud trial in Spain is over.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said "In the last year there have been significant developments and events within the criminal underworld that may now mean people who have information may feel able to come forward."

Mr Palmer was once described as Britain's richest criminal, thought to have been worth £300 million.

