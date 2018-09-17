Appeal To Locate Man Brentwood Attempted Murder

Essex Police are appealing for information to locate Martin Stokes, 24, in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Brentwood.

Officers were called to a disturbance outside the Sugar Hut, in High Street,on Sunday, April 2, 2017, after three people were hit by a blue Audi following a large fight at 3.10am.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for serious injuries but have since been discharged.

Stokes is described as 6ft, of a stocky build with light brown mousy hair. He has links to southern Ireland, Hertfordshire, Essex and London.

DI Stuart Truss, senior investigating officer from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation has progressed since that last year’s incident with 15 men due to stand trial next year. Stokes, however, still remains outstanding and we need to talk to him in connection with this incident. We strongly believe that he remains in the UK and we would urge anyone with information or knows of his whereabouts to get in contact with our investigation team.”

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 14 men, aged between 22 and 36, are all due to stand trial in connection with the incident for violent disorder charges.

A man, 25, from Cheshunt, is due in court charged with assisting an offender.