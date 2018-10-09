Armed burglars use CS spray in Rivenhall break-in

Armed burglars have sprayed a man with a suspected CS spray during a break-in in Rivenhall.

It happened off Oak Road at around 12.30am today.

Suspects wearing balaclavas forced entry to the property, threatened a man with a knife before spraying what is believed to be CS spray in his face.

They left the scene with two watches, cash and car keys.

The vehicles were not stolen and the victim did not require hospital treatment.