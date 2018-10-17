Army And Navy Flyover In Chelmsford To Re-Open

The Army and Navy flyover in Chelmsford will reopen in time for Monday morning's rush hour following the completion of repair work.

Final preparations are now being made to reopen the flyover to cars at 6.00am on Monday 22 October 2018.

Temporary supports used to prop the structure during repairs are being removed and remaining remedial works will finish this week.

A full Principal Inspection has also been completed on the structure, three years ahead of national guidelines.

Early findings from the inspection engineers have confirmed the structure is safe for use. Beyond the column movement, which has been addressed, no other urgent safety issues were identified by the independent inspectors.

In September Essex Highways closed the flyover following identification and confirmation of minor movement of two columns.

Investigations have concluded the likely cause to be the high temperatures experienced during July and August, causing expansion in the structure as a whole. No evidence was found of a vehicle strike damaging the columns.

The flyover is an ageing structure and has exhibited age-related deterioration which means the structure will be subject to an enhanced monitoring regime. Periods of planned maintenance will continue and the flyover would need to shut again during any remedial work to ensure public safety.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: "I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents for their patience whilst the flyover has been closed.

"We know the closure has caused some congestion in recent weeks. But with repair work complete and an independent inspection complete, we can reopen.

"Work will now move forward on the future options for the whole junction, through the task force which was announced last month. This will consider all the options available for a long-term solution to the Army and Navy."



Meanwhile, the first meeting of a special task force which will consider the future options for the Army and Navy junction in Chelmsford has taken place.

The areas the working group will be looking at were discussed along with the initial objectives and timeframes for the work it will carry out.

The Task Force will aim to develop long-term solutions for the junction in Chelmsford, a key strategic junction funnelling traffic into the City centre.

It is anticipated that the development of a strategic outline business case, containing options for the development and improvement of the roundabout, will be presented in 12 months' time.

A panel of elected members from the City, including the Parish Council, will have oversight and ownership of the development of the business case.

The panel consists of: Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford; Cllr Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Infrastructure, Essex County Council; Cllr John Spence, County Councillor for Chelmer; Cllr Jenny Chandler, County Councillor Great Baddow; Cllr Dick Madden, County Councillor for Chelmsford Central; Cllr Roy Whitehead, Leader of Chelmsford City Council; Cllr Peter Sadowsky, representing Great Baddow Parish Council.

They will be supported in their work by officers from both the County and City Councils.

It is hoped that initial strategic options will be discussed before the end of 2018.