Attempted robbery at shop in Basildon
25 September 2018, 09:09 | Updated: 25 September 2018, 09:11
Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at a shop in Basildon.
A man armed with a knife entered Kast Convenience Store in Pendle Drive shortly after 7.50pm yesterday, Monday, September 24, and demanded money from a staff member.
The victim activated a panic alarm and the robber left empty-handed.
He was described as white, about 6ft tall, and wore a white hooded Nike top and a balaclava. He was seen leaving on foot towards Whitmore Way.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man or has any CCTV footage.