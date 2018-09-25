Attempted robbery at shop in Basildon

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at a shop in Basildon.

A man armed with a knife entered Kast Convenience Store in Pendle Drive shortly after 7.50pm yesterday, Monday, September 24, and demanded money from a staff member.

The victim activated a panic alarm and the robber left empty-handed.

He was described as white, about 6ft tall, and wore a white hooded Nike top and a balaclava. He was seen leaving on foot towards Whitmore Way.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man or has any CCTV footage.