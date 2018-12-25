Baby Named After 'Hero' Essex Police Officers

A couple have named their new baby boy after the two "hero" Essex police officers who managed to get them to hospital in the nick of time to give birth.

Essex Police Constables James Ireland and Dan Bellingham were caught in rush-hour traffic while patrolling the A12 when they were flagged down by a worried husband.

They were told that the man's wife was in labour and the couple were afraid they would not get to hospital in time.

The officers helped the couple into the back of the squad car and took them to hospital.

Baby James Daniel was born just 10 minutes after they arrived!!

During the journey PC Bellingham, whose wife had recently had a baby, not only reassured the couple but also used a pregnancy calculator to work out how far into labour the woman was, and updated the team at the hospital upon arrival.

PC Ireland said: "This was an amazing job for us and we were more than happy to help the couple. We wish them all the best with their new addition."

Steve, baby James's father, said: "We can't praise James and Daniel enough, they are heroes.



"We felt that they definitely executed their duties with distinction. Despite how tense the situation was for us, the minute we got in the car we felt instantly reassured and that we would make it to the hospital in time without any problems."