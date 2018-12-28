Basildon CCTV Reviewed In Search For Missing Man

Police in Basildon say they're reviewing CCTV as part of their investigation into missing man Jack Morad.

They're trying to work out the best place to look for the 28 year old, who disappeared in the early hours of Sunday.

He was last seen leaving 'Colours' nightclub in Basildon.

Police say:

"At the moment we are reviewing CCTV and house to house enquiries to review the best places to search.

"Once that is done we can look at the public supporting our search efforts.

"We don’t want to turn anyone down but we also want to focus everyone’s efforts in the right places."

Earlier, more than 40 people had said they'd be at Gloucester Park this morning to help to look for him.

Jack's family have released the following information in a statement today:

"On the 23rd of December Jack Morrad went missing.

Jack left ‘The Beehive’ pub in Basildon Town Centre around 2am and CCTV footage shows Jack leaving the town centre and walking through Basildon along roads near Gloucester Park between 2:20am. The last footage we have of Jack is by Blake Avenue at approximately 2:20am.

If you live in the Basildon area can we please ask you to review any CCTV footage you have access to (personal CCTV, doorbell CCTV, dashcam footage etc.) between 2:20am and 6am to see if Jack is captured via this footage.

Jack is a white male, 5ft 11” tall, slim and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Christmas jumper with a deer with protruding legs on the front of the jumper, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

If you have anything which can help lead to finding him then please contact the Police on 101, quoting incident 262 of December 23."

Anyone with information about Jack and/or whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.