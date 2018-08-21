Basildon woman arrested after suspected murder

21 August 2018, 09:09

A 29 year old woman from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was stabbed to death.

The 66 year old man, who was found with stab injuries at an address in Ringstead Road in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of Saturday, was pronounced dead at 5.29am. He died shortly after being taken to a south London hospital.

Scotland Yard said a woman from Basildon, Essex, who was arrested on Sunday evening, is in custody at a north London police station.

Detectives are still waiting for a formal identification to take place but they are "confident" the victim is Leroy Junior Edwards of Lewisham, south-east London.

A post-mortem examination found the pensioner died of stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI Simon Pickford, who is leading the investigation, said: "Although we have made one arrest already in connection to this murder, we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area that may have heard or seen anything.

"No matter how insignificant you think the information might be, it is all useful to our investigation."

