Big investment planned for Southend Pier

11 January 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 08:19

Southend Pier

Millions of pounds of investment is being proposed for Southend Pier.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council has revealed its draft capital budget for April 2019 onwards.

The programme includes £10.5 million for a new pavilion deck on the end of the pier and £1 million for the refurbishment of the Cliffs Pavilion in summer 2020.

A new £3.25 million project over the next two years to replace the aging Pier trains, which were introduced in 1986 with a predicted 20-year lifespan, is also included in the plans.

