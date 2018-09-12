Boy dies after falling off pub wall in Romford

12 September 2018, 07:08

A seven year old boy has died after falling off a wall at a pub in Romford.

Emergency services were called to a pub in Station Road at around 5.20pm yesterday.

The boy was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The Metropolitan Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

