Boy dies at school in Chelmsford

24 May 2019, 09:11 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 09:16

Heart Breaking News

A nine-year-old boy has died after getting trapped underneath a locker at a school in Chelmsford.

The child had been with family members at an after-school club at Great Baddow High School last night.

He died in hospital.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at about 6.15pm on Thursday May 23 to reports a child had been injured at Great Baddow High School in Duffield Road, Chelmsford.

"The nine-year-old boy was believed to have fallen from a locker and become trapped underneath it.

"He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

"We are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

"The child was not a pupil at the school and had been there with family members at an after-school club."

A statement on the school's website said it is closed on Friday "due to exceptional circumstances" except for Year 11 and Year 13 students sitting exams.

The specialist science and sports college is described on its website as "a happy, safe and successful 11-18 school".

