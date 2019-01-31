Brentwood Bar Has Licence Revoked

A Brentwood bar has had its licence revoked following concerns about its management.

The Vine in the High Street had its licence suspended earlier this month after Essex Police applied for a review.

It followed the death of Paul Wallington, 25, who was assaulted outside the venue on Christmas Eve and died on December 29 as a result of a head injury.

A sub-committee of Brentwood Borough Council’s licensing committee held a full hearing yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, January 30, and decided to revoke The Vine’s licence.

The bar has 21 days in which to appeal and cannot sell alcohol or provide regulated entertainment until an appeal has been heard before a magistrates’ court.

District commander Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “We made representations that the management of The Vine had been inadequate, as evidenced by a number of failures to adhere to its licensing conditions.

“The sub-committee’s decision shows we and our partners will take robust action against those who aren’t meeting their legal responsibilities.”

A 29-year-old man from Basildon who was arrested on suspicion of Mr Wallington’s murder remains on bail until March 25.

The man was employed as a door supervisor at the time of the incident. Following his arrest, the Security Industry Authority suspended his licence while our investigation continues.