Campaign To Tackle Fly-Tipping In Essex

Love Essex, a partnership of Essex councils and businesses, has launched its #CrimeNotToCare campaign, reminding residents that if they do not comply with their duty of care to keep their waste from rogue traders they could be adding to the fly-tipping problem.

By carrying out the correct checks before handing waste (anything from a sofa, black bags, mattresses, fridge freezers or building waste) to someone else to get rid of, it will reduce the chance of it being fly-tipped.



During the course of 2017-18, a total number of 20,567 fly-tips were scattered across the county.



There are some easy checks you can carry out to ensure you protect yourself and the environment:



1. If you use a trader to remove your waste ask to see their Waste Carriers Registration Number issued by the Environment Agency. Ask for their waste carrier number and vehicle details and contact the Environment Agency for a free instant waste carrier check.

2. Ensure that you receive a transfer notice or receipt before your waste is taken away

3. Check where your waste is going: Being a registered waste carrier means the person can legally remove your rubbish, but you still need to check what is going to happen to it. A legitimate waste carrier should not object to you asking these questions.

4. Protect yourself by taking care with your waste: Make a note of who you have given your waste to, their waste carrier details and vehicle details. You should never leave any waste such as an old washing machine or scrap metal on your drive or in the street for someone to remove. They may not be a registered waste carrier, and could take the bits they need and dump the rest. You can donate good quality items to your local reuse organisation or charity shop , or give items to someone who could make use of them.



Visit loveessex.org for further advice



