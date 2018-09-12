Campaigners Claim Flyover Had Problems Weeks Ago

After the Army and Navy Flyover in Chelmsford was closed indefinitely last night because damage to it had been discovered during an inspection, campaigners from Great Baddow East Neighbourhood Association have told Heart they're questioning why the situation was allowed to get this bad.

Linda from the group told us "This flyover (had a) 20 years predicted lifespan... it's 40 years in and there's no provision or plans to replace it in the near or late future."



The group is also claiming that they told Essex County Council about problems they'd seen on the structure weeks ago. David Allen said "we noticed there were bits of concrete and metal lying underneath... basically we were told that it was the remains of a sign that had been taken down. We did a closer inspection of the pillars, the support pillars, they were completely corroded. The concrete was all splintering away and the bolt that was meant to be securing it wasn't there."



The group says they sent emails and letters to the council about it.



But Essex County Council have told us the only email they directly got from the group about the flyover was back in July and it wasn’t about this latest issue.



The Council says the safety of road users is paramount and they are having ongoing conversations around the flyover regarding its future and funding.