Care farming helps dementia sufferers in Essex

23 May 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 08:43

The Salvation Army are using their rare breeds farm in Hadleigh, near Benfleet, to help in the care of people with dementia.

They've been inviting care home residents to meet the animals there.

It's part of farm-inspired care programme designed to promote wellbeing and connect residents with animals and natural environments in order to encourage social interaction, stimulate senses and trigger memories.

The Salvation Army hopes family, friends and carers of people living with dementia may be inspired to plan trips to local farms, take walks in parks or spend some time in the garden smelling plants and handling pets.

Anneliese Maerz from The Salvation Army's Older People's Services runs the sessions. She says: "When people are diagnosed with dementia, individuals and loved ones can often feel hopeless.

"This Dementia Action Week, The Salvation Army wants people to know there are simple ways to help people with dementia keep active, involved and have positive experiences."

