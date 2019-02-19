Chelmsford MP Asks Essex County Coucil To Review Bus Gate In City

The MP for Chelmsford has told Heart she wants Essex County Council to look into the Bus Gate restrictions on Duke Street in the city, the road under the bridge near the station.

Vicky Ford says the council needs to reconsider signage in the area and road markings as well as making sure people understand where they are allowed to go to drop people off or pick people up from the station. She told us she doesn't feel it's clear at the moment.

Mrs Ford said “People are genuinely confused by the many signs as they drive near the Bus Gate and residents are concerned about its safety.







"Essex County Council does need to conduct a review”



