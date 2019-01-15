Chelmsford's MP wants to ban low-level letterboxes

Chelmsford's MP wants to ban letterboxes from being installed at the bottom of doors.

Vicky Ford told Heart she's putting forward the bill in Parliament tomorrow to help out our posties.

"Especially in new developments when a developer will put a whole row of houses with letterboxes at ground floor level, this causes really big back problems," she said.

"Backache is a big issue for postmen."

The MP also argues that low-level letterboxes are associated with more dog and cat attacks.

"There's a huge amount of support from across the House of Commons for this", Ms Ford added.

"It's obviously about worker safety and helping our fantastic postmen and women who are delivering all those parcels and all those things that we buy online."

The proposals are only to alter building regulations for new-builds. Existing properties would not be forced to change anything.