Colchester murder: man charged

A man has been charged with the murder of another man in Colchester.

32 year old Danny Bostock of Berberis Walk in the town, is also accused of attempted arson after a man was found dead inside a flat in Forest Road on Wednesday.

He'll appear before magistrates today.

DI Alan Pitcher is leading the investigation and is appealing for people with dash cam footage to get in touch with his team.

He said: “I’m specifically interesting in hearing from people who were in the Forest Road, Hawthorne Avenue and Avon Way areas of Greenstead, between 2am and 6am on Wednesday morning. I want to know if anyone saw anything suspicious and I’m especially keen to hear from someone who may have been driving in their area and has dash cam footage of their journey to get in touch with the team.”