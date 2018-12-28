Concern grows for missing man Jack Morrad

Concern is growing for a man who disappeared in Basildon just before Christmas.

28 year old Jack Morrad was last seen leaving Colors night club in the Southernhey area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fundraising page set up by Jack’s friends to help the search for him has raised more than £4000.

Now the club Jack supports, West Ham United, has joined in the appeal to find him.

"West Ham United urges supporters to share any information they might have to help Essex Police locate missing Hammers fan and Season Ticket Holder Jack Morrad," the club said.

"Jack has not been seen since leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon at 2am on Sunday 23 December.

"The 28-year-old, who was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers, had been at London Stadium the previous afternoon, where he had watched West Ham take on Watford in the Premier League, before returning to the town."

Essex Police are working closely with Jack's family to see which route Jack might have taken on leaving the club. They have also searched nearby parks in Basildon, made door-to-door inquiries and have appealed for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage which may have recorded Jack’s movements after he left the nightclub.