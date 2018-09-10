Doubts over ambulance service's preparedness

Heart's been told that the East of England Ambulance Service is not prepared for the winter ahead.

It follows long ambulance response times last winter as the service struggled to cope with demand.

North Norfolk MP and former Health Minister Norman Lamb says the Trust that runs it remains under enormous pressure.

"I'm told from inside the Trust that their performance against all of the requirements imposed on them as a result of the risk summit suggests that the Trust is behind schedule in most of these areas, and they are not recruiting {staff} at a fast enough rate," he told Heart.

"Several of our A&E departments have to do better at taking patients from ambulance crews when they arrive.

"We have to end the awful experience of ambulances stacked outside A&E departments over the winter period."

In a statement, EEAST told Heart: "EEAST has a substantive Board of directors who work hard together to ensure our planning for Winter is robust, and that recruitment and workforce planning remains everyone's priority.

"In line with NHS planning guidance, we shared the first draft of the winter plan with NHS Improvement in April and have used all system learning to develop it over the summer."

Just over a week ago, the Trust's chief executive Robert Morton announced his resignation after 3 years in charge.