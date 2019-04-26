Driver seriously injured in M11 crash

26 April 2019, 15:36

merseyside police

Police are appealing for information about a collision on the M11 between Harlow and Epping yesterday, Thursday, April 25.

Officers were called at around 10.55pm after a black Smart Car Coupe Passion was found damaged and facing the wrong direction on a grass verge close to the hard shoulder.

The collision took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information or anyone with dash cam footage.

