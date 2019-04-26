Driver seriously injured in M11 crash

Police are appealing for information about a collision on the M11 between Harlow and Epping yesterday, Thursday, April 25.

Officers were called at around 10.55pm after a black Smart Car Coupe Passion was found damaged and facing the wrong direction on a grass verge close to the hard shoulder.

The collision took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6.