Driver seriously injured in M11 crash
26 April 2019, 15:36
Police are appealing for information about a collision on the M11 between Harlow and Epping yesterday, Thursday, April 25.
Officers were called at around 10.55pm after a black Smart Car Coupe Passion was found damaged and facing the wrong direction on a grass verge close to the hard shoulder.
The collision took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6.
The vehicle suffered extensive damage and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police would like to hear from anyone with information or anyone with dash cam footage.