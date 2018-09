Essex Farmer Wants Some Certainty Over Brexit

Heart has been speaking to farmers in Essex as we hit the 6 month mark before we leave the EU.

Guy Smith says farmers are already planting crops for next year but still don't know what Brexit will look like.

He's calling for some certainty.

The farmer, who's also Deputy President of the National Farmer's Union, believes some food products will become unavailable after we've left the EU.

See the full interview above.