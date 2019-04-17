Essex house price trends linked to Brexit views

17 April 2019, 08:45 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 08:48

House prices

House price trends in Essex could be explained by the county's majority 'leave' vote in the EU referendum.

A new analysis shows property prices at the start of this year were only 1 per cent down on a year ago in Chelmsford and Southend.

Whereas in heavily 'remain' places like Cambridge, values have fallen by triple that.

"The confidence in how you see the future in the relationship with the EU appears to be key in your confidence in how your local property market is behaving," Colin Bradshaw from customer insights company TwentiCi told Heart.

"Those areas that voted to leave are looking forward to what they believe is a brighter future, and therefore will have more confidence in the property market.

"And that's probably being reflected in prices."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Royals

Ex-Peru president Alan Garcia in a coma after shooting himself during his arrest

UK & World

Sultan Mohammed

Colchester man jailed for raping Uni of Essex student while she slept

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle