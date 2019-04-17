Essex house price trends linked to Brexit views

House price trends in Essex could be explained by the county's majority 'leave' vote in the EU referendum.

A new analysis shows property prices at the start of this year were only 1 per cent down on a year ago in Chelmsford and Southend.

Whereas in heavily 'remain' places like Cambridge, values have fallen by triple that.

"The confidence in how you see the future in the relationship with the EU appears to be key in your confidence in how your local property market is behaving," Colin Bradshaw from customer insights company TwentiCi told Heart.

"Those areas that voted to leave are looking forward to what they believe is a brighter future, and therefore will have more confidence in the property market.

"And that's probably being reflected in prices."