Essex investigator guilty of sexual assaults

A serving Essex Police Crime Scene Investigator has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Kevin Dowley assaulted two women who had been victims of crime in 2016 while in the course of his role as a CSI.

The offences came to light after a woman from Hutton reported she had been sexually assaulted by Dowley at Grays police station on August 20, as he took photos of injuries she had sustained following an assault.

He was arrested on September 21, interviewed, released on bail, and suspended from his role while the investigation continued.

On February 4, 2017, a second woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by Dowley.

It had happened at her address in Brentwood in July 2016 when he attended to gather evidence following a burglary.

On July 25, 2017, Dowley, 62, of Burgess Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope was interviewed voluntarily about the second allegation.

Following further investigation, he was summonsed to appear in court on March 29, 2018 where he was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He denied the charges but was found guilty yesterday following a nine day trial at Basildon Crown Court.

After the hearing, Assistant Chief Constable Nick Downing, head of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We expect all of our employees to be professional at all times and not to use their position to take advantage of others.

“These women deserved the utmost respect and compassion, but instead Kevin Dowley assaulted them when they were at their most vulnerable.

“We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously, regardless of who they’re made against.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and praise their courage throughout this process.”

Dowley is due to be sentenced at a later date.

A misconduct process will take place following sentencing.