Essex is barely getting any of the post-Brexit fund for "left behind" communitities

People in Essex won't be seeing much of the post-Brexit fund, as the East of England receives the smallest amount.

The government's announced the new post-Brexit fund to help communities that have been "left behind", which is being split amongst eight regions.

It contains £1.6 billion, £600 million of which will be available for communities anywhere in the country to bid on.

Out of the remaining £1 billion pounds, the East of England is receiving just 2.5% of the money which equals just £25 million. Regions like the North West however are getting more than ten times that with £281 million going into their communities.

People from Clacton said it's completely unfair, as they could do with the money to improve the area, they told Heart:

"Community facilities need upgrading in this town, there's been very little done over the last fifty years. It's gone downhill badly, people are frightened to go out at nights or in the daytime, I wouldn't go out on my own.

Maybe just tidying Clacton up a bit, if money went into it to help refurbish shops or get better shops.

We do seem to get left behind with everything over here, I think it's very unfair and I think the town could do with a very good facelift. We are the forgotten county."

The money will go to "left-behind" communities that pre-dominantly voted to leave the EU.