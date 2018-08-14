Essex MP's Tweet Following Westminster Incident

14 August 2018, 15:32

Westminster

MP's in Essex have taken to Twitter after a suspected terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London this morning.

A car was driven into security barriers - injuring three people.

A man in his 20s, and thought to be from the Midlands, has been arrested.

The government's been holding an emergency meeting to discuss their response.

The following MP's in Essex responded to what's happened on social media.

 

Will Quince - MP for Colchester:

"Thinking of those injured in the Westminster attack this morning and the emergency services who acted so quickly and professionally to keep us all safe. A sad reminder that we need to remain vigilant." 



James Cleverly - MP from Braintree:

"Thoughts are with those hurt in #Westminster this morning. I hope it’s an accident rather than an attack. Once again we see the #Police officers who protect us acting swiftly, decisively and courageously."


Robert Halfon - MP for Harlow:

"As always massive thanks to @metpoliceuk - and other public services for all they do - following car smash at @UKParliament"


Alex Burghart - MP for Brentwood and Ongar:

"Thoughts with those in Westminster - hope no one has been seriously injured."

