Essex Police Car Rammed By Van With Cloned Plates

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a police car was rammed.

A traffic officer had stopped the Ford Transit flatbed in School Road, Copford, shortly before 11.40pm on Wednesday, September 19.



It then twice reversed into the police car before driving off.



The officer, who was in the car at the time, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.



Enquiries have established the van, which had a ‘Highways Maintenance’ sign, had cloned registration plates.



Investigating officer DC Danielle Markoutsis said: "It's fortunate the officer was not seriously injured as this could have been much worse. I am keen to speak to any residents or businesses who have CCTV footage, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has any dashcam footage."



They are asked to contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting reference number 42/136631/18.