Extra Police Patrols In Tilbury

Police will be carrying our extra high visibility patrols in a part of Tilbury after a man was shot there last night.

The 19 year-old victim was injured following in the area of Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road shortly before 7.15pm yesterday.



He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.



A 36 year-old man from Tilbury and a 40 year-old man from Stanford-le-Hope were arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of attempted murder.



Chief Inspector Claire Talbot, District Commander for Thurrock, said: “If you live in the area around Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road you will see an increased officer presence over the next few days as we carry out high visibility patrols.

“My officers will be there to engage with the community and answer any questions.



“I’m also putting a mobile police station in the area so please come and say hello.



“I’m aware there have been a number of issues in this particular part of Tilbury in recent months and we are working with our partners to address those issues and tackle them.”



Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigations are progressing well and the two men we have arrested remain in custody.



“We still need to trace a black Mazda 3 with the licence plate YH58 LKL which we believe may be linked to this incident.



“If you’ve seen that vehicle please do not approach it but call us on 999.



“This incident has understandably had a lot of attention from the public and the media but there is a lot of incorrect information which has appeared online and I want to address that.



“The victim was taken for treatment by a member of the public but there was no second incident at the hospital and nobody was shot at there.



“There was also never a man with a firearm at the hospital. Our officers went there due to the nature of the incident and to ensure the victim was safeguarded.



“I would urge people not to speculate about this incident but instead follow the updates we issue publicly.”



If you have any information, police say you should call them on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.



Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.