Fans gather in Essex for Keith Flint's funeral

29 March 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 08:21

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint

The funeral of Prodigy star Keith Flint will take place in Essex later, with scores of fans expected to line the procession route to the church.

The much-loved vocalist was found dead at his home on March 4 at the age of 49.

A private funeral service celebrating his life will take place at St Mary's church in Bocking.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter page said: "Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!

"If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.

"The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear."

Essex Police said roads in the area would remain open and warned of delays as they were expecting a "large number of well-wishers" to attend.

An inquest heard earlier this month that Flint died by hanging.

His bandmate Liam Howlett said in an earlier Instagram post that Flint "took his own life".

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

