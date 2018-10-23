Fewer beds for mental health patients in Essex

Research by the TUC shows mental health services in Essex are failing to keep up with demand.

The number of beds available has fallen in every part of the county in the last five years - despite more people needing them.

In Suffolk and North East Essex, there are 25 percent fewer beds and 10 percent fewer doctors. However the number of mental health nurses has increased by a third.

In Mid and South Essex the number of beds, doctors and nurses has halved, even though demand has only fallen by 24 percent.

And while there are 10 percent more doctors in Hertfordshire and West Essex, this is heavily outweighed by a fall of 14 percent in the number of nurses and beds - and demand for mental health services more than doubling in five years.