Essex's First Zero Waste Shop Opens

27 December 2018, 14:56 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 15:15

Plastic Bottles

A new kind of shop designed to eliminate packaging waste has opened in Essex.

Customers at 'The Refill Room' in Leigh-on-Sea bring containers with them to top up on products.

Owner Gemma Deeny told Heart "It's an old way being brought back to life... this is how people used to live... almost waste free... also everything's going to be organic so it'll be all clean food.

"The idea is the people come in with their own containers and refll their cleaning products, shampoo and conditioner and dried food products and keep refilling their products so we can reduce single use plastics."

There are no plastic bags at the store and they have glass jars available if you forget to bring your own.

