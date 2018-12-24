Harwich pub to help the lonely this Christmas

A pub in Harwich is doing its bit to make sure no-one in the town has to be lonely on Christmas Day tomorrow.

The Swan Inn is opening its doors and serving a Christmas dinner for people who have no-one else to celebrate with.

"There are quite a few people in Harwich that are on their own," the pub's manager Sam Gould told Heart.

"We have a lot of people come in here every day for a bit of company - just to have an ale and a bit of a chat."

Sam was inspired to hold the event by a regular elderly customer.

"He got a little upset one afternoon and I asked him why and he said, 'Christmas is coming, I'm on me own'."

"And I said, 'Well, there's a space upstairs in our B&B, why don't you come and spend it with us?'"

A justgiving page has been started for donations to fund taxis to get elderly people to the Swan Inn.