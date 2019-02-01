Health Secretary Visits Princess Alexandra Hospital In Harlow

As Harlow's MP continues to campaign for a new hospital for the town, the Health Secretary's visited the Princess Alexandra to see for himself what can be done.

Matt Hancock toured the hospital earlier today and on his visit told Heart "This hospital was built in the 50's and is starting to come to the end of it's natural life and we need to look at that very seriously because the thing is, we're putting £20 billion into the NHS ntionally, it's got to deliver for the people of Harlow.



"I'm very interested in their proposals, when they come forward. They've still got some work to do on them and they're having a decision making meeting next month about what the plans that are going to come forward, are going to look like in detail."



The MP for Harlow, Robert Halfon, told us "its a wonderful hospital with incredible staff" but the current building "is not fit for purpose".

He added "what we really need is a new health campus so that Harlow and the surrounding areas have a hospital that is fit for the 21st century."