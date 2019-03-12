Improved compensation for Greater Anglia passengers

Greater Anglia passengers here are set to benefit from improved compensation thanks to a new deal signed between the operator and the Department for Transport (DfT).

From 1 April 2019, they will be able to claim compensation for journeys delayed between 15 and 29 minutes under the Delay Repay 15 (DR15) scheme.

This means that passengers will be able to claim back 25% of the single fare, irrespective of the cause of the delay.

Existing compensation arrangements already exist for delays of 30 minutes or over.

Jamie Burles, Managing Director for Greater Anglia said: "We're delighted to be able to provide better compensation, with the launch of Delay Repay 15 from next month and we are sure it will be welcomed by our customers.



"We've worked in close partnership with the Department for Transport to offer this significant benefit during the existing franchise as soon as possible, meeting our customers' aspirations to see this upgrade earlier than expected.



"It's all part of a wider transformation of train service standards in East Anglia that sees us bringing in a complete fleet of brand-new trains across our entire network over the next two years, with the first new trains due in service later this year.



We're fully focused on improving punctuality and reliability, in collaboration with Network Rail, but customers will now be able to claim compensation for any delays of 15 minutes and over, when things do go wrong."

Customers can now claim compensation online, by email or by hard copy form. Compensation can be transferred directly into your bank account, as a credit on your credit card, by voucher, Paypal or alternatively as a charitable donation.