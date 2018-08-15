Invictus Event In Colchester Today

An event's been held in colchester today so the families of this years Invictus competitors, can meet each other before the games in Sydney this October.

The games, created by Prince Harry, see wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel take part in sports events.



Paul Guest from Frinton on Sea in Essex, is part of team UK, competing in the archery, athletics, powerlifting and cycling catagories.



He served in the Royal Navy until 1998 and has found life outside of the military extremely difficult.



He said "After locking myself away for the best part of ten years in my bedroom the only contact with the outside world was my wife and carer Michelle. My youngest children had never seen me outside that room. This all changed last year with the selection for the 2017 Invictus Games. My family started to come together and my children had a reason to be proud of me.



He added that he hopes the 2018 games will "Pull my family and myself back together; to get that self-pride back for not only my family but myself too. In the future I hope to push forward with my wheelchair basketball coaching and would like to take it into schools and colleges; promoting wheelchair sports, Help for Heroes and the Invictus foundation."



Paul also took part in this year’s London Marathon.