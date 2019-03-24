Keith Flint's funeral to take place in Braintree

Fans of Keith Flint will line a procession route in Braintree ahead of a private service celebrating his life on Friday March 29.

The Prodigy star was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 at the age of 49.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter page said: "Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!

"If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.

"The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear."

An image was posted with the tweet, showing that the procession will start at the "beginning of Courtauld Road, at the roundabout of Railway Street and Coggeshall Road".

The route goes via Courtauld Road before turning right onto Bradford Street and then Church Lane, where the procession is expected to end at 3.30pm.

An inquest heard earlier this month that Flint died as a result of hanging.

His bandmate Liam Howlett said in an earlier Instagram post that Flint "took his own life".

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

They said Flint was their "brother and best friend" and "he will be forever missed".

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows "with immediate effect", including their appearance at London's South West Four music festival in August.