Latest: John Pordage murder investigation

There's been another development in the investigation into the murder of John Pordage (pictured) - who was shot dead in Chelmsford.

The 34 year old was killed outside a petrol station just over a year ago.

An 18 year old woman has now been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder investigation.

Ella Colgate, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, September 20.