M25 chaos comes to an end

Part of the M25 in Essex which was closed for around 11 hours has now fully re-opened.

The clockwise carriageway was shut between junctions 30 and 31 after a crash involving two lorries yesterday afternoon.

It left frustrated drivers stuck for hours.

"I have a nine month (old baby) in the car with me, luckily my mum is here with me to help with her," Lindsay, who was stuck in the traffic, told Heart last night.

"But we have run out of supplies and we need to get home soon."

Recovery work went on well into the night. Essex Police described it as a "complex" operation.

Emergency resurfacing works then had to take place, and once the tarmac had cured the motorway was eventually re-opened just before 6 o'clock this morning.

Despite the major disruption the crash caused - no-one was seriously hurt.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.



PHOTO CREDIT: Highways England (@HighwaysEAST)