Man arrested after police standoff in Westcliff

A man has been arrested after a standoff with police in Westcliff last night.

Officers were called to an address in Station Road to reports of someone being threatening towards another resident.



The suspect then barricaded himself in his flat and made threats to harm himself and officers.

The road was closed and residents in the multi-occupancy premises were evacuated as a precaution while officers negotiated with the 41-year-old man.



Police forced entry to his flat and he was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He is currently in custody for questioning.