Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Grays

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Grays last night.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was assaulted in a wooded area near the yacht club in Thames Road at around 7.10pm yesterday.

A 47 year-old man from Purfleet was arrested a short time later on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

In the time before the assault took place the victim had been walking along the sea wall and police say they need anyone who was in that area at the time to come forward to speak to them.