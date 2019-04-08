Man caught with knife and drugs in Southend jailed

A man caught with cannabis and a knife after trying to flee from officers has been jailed for 12-months.

Basildon Crown Court heard how officers from the South Operation Raptor team were patrolling on Southend High Street on January 18 last year when they spotted 24-year-old Rupert Earl-Ocran and another man acting suspiciously.

As they approached Earl-Ocran of Lambeth Walk, Lambeth, he fled running in the direction of Queensway.

Another police officer tried to stop Rupert and he hit her in the mouth and continued to run.

The court heard Earl-Ocran headed in the direction of Gordon Place where he was spotted by officers dropping a large knife before being apprehended and arrested. He was also found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

Earl-Ocran was charged and found guilty of possession of a knife, possessing cannabis and assault a police officer. He was jailed for 12-months.

Following the sentencing PC Dan Brand of the South Operation Raptor team said: “Not content with fleeing from us, Earl-Ocran assaulted one of our officers in the process.

“He clearly had something to hide and that was later confirmed when we caught up with him and seized cannabis and a large knife.

“If people like Earl-Ocran think they can travel to our county to commit drug-related crime, they are sorely mistaken.

“We will catch up with them, we will arrest them and we will ensure they are put behind bars where they belong.”

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams in the North, South and West of the county to tackle drug and gang-related crime.

If you have information about drug or gang-related crime in your community call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.