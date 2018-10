Man charged after Harlow stabbing

A man has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Harlow.

The incident happened in Harlow Town Park on Monday, October 8. The victim remains in hospital.

Thokozani Shiri, 20, of Torkildsen Way, Harlow, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.