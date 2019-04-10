Man convicted of killing Clacton woman begins extradition back to the UK

A man found guilty of killing a woman from Clacton, in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, is heading back to the UK.

Pictures show 31 year old Jack Shepherd being transferred out of prison in Tbilisi in Georgia, as he undergoes extradition back to the UK following 10 months on the run.



He's due appear in front of a judge at the Old Bailey tomorrow, before he begins his six-year prison sentence over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.



The web designer's trial heard that he had been drinking champagne on a first date with Ms Brown when they went for a late-night speedboat ride down the Thames in December 2015.



His 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte boat had a series of defects and was speeding when it overturned near Wandsworth Bridge, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the water.



A jury found Mr. Shepherd guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after he skipped bail last summer.



He was granted permission to appeal against the conviction in December and surrendered to authorities in Tbilisi the following month.