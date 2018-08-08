Man Denies Murdering Woman In Basildon In June

8 August 2018, 14:18

Chelmsford Crown Court

A man's denied murdering a woman found stabbed to death in Basildon.

49 year old Tina Cantello was reported missing after she didn't return home from work on June the 8th.

Her body was found the next day. essex police said she had been stabbed a number of times in the chest.

Geoffrey Hutton, 38, of Derby Close, Langdon Hills, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court today and spoke only to confirm his identity and to deny the charge of murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for trial in November.

