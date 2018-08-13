Man Dies After Being Hit By Van In Ugley
13 August 2018, 17:00
Anyone who saw a two men walking along a road shortly before a road traffic collision in Ugley this morning, is being asked to get in touch with police.
Officers were called shortly after 2.30am today, to the B1383 Cambridge Road, with reports a Volkswagen Transporter van was in collision with a 32-year-old man.
He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
A 51-year-old man from the Saffron Walden area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Inspector Rob Brettell, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are still in their early stages but we have established that the pedestrian and a relative had left a function at Quendon Hall in Quendon and were walking along Cambridge Road.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw two men walking along that route.”